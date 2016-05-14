34th Annual Daylily Show brightens Albany Mall

More daylily enthusiasts are welcomed for future events (Source: WALB)

Flowers brightened up the Albany Mall on Saturday. It was all part of the 34th Annual Daylily Show.

An Albany group that grooms and judges the flowers throughout the year held the event.

Shoppers could buy a plant and pick up pamphlets on how to grow it.

The organization says it hopes to attract the next generation of daylily enthusiasts.

"The probably mean age of our club is on up there, but we have gotten some families involved. Getting the kids where they are interested in it is a wonderful thing," said show chairman Kaye Fearneyhough.

A competition for best daylily in the show also took place.

The show will back next year in case you missed it.

