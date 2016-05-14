May Day Festival promotes local artists

Organizers plan on another celebration for the following year (Source: WALB)

The event was the first held in town (Source: WALB)

Albany's youngest entertainers showed off at the May Day Fest (Source: WALB)

The weather was great for a May Day Festival in Albany. Some of Albany's youngest entertainers were showing off their talent at the May Day Festival earlier Saturday.

The event at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds aimed to bring attention to local musicians.

Health Screenings, food, and a car and bike show are also going on until 10 p.m.

Organizers said other communities have held May Day celebrations, but this was the first in town.

"It's been going on in local towns for years, but it never came to Albany. So, it's something we wanted to bring to Albany to bring the community out to bring more to the city of Albany," said event organizer Marsha Newbill.

Newbill hopes to continue the celebration next year.

