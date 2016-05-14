Cowboys football player takes part in Cairo 5K race - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Cowboys football player takes part in Cairo 5K race

By Michael Reed, Digital Content Producer
Many participated in the 5K race (Source: S. Francis) Many participated in the 5K race (Source: S. Francis)
Fans left with autographed items (Source: S. Francis) Fans left with autographed items (Source: S. Francis)
Youths got to meet the star (Source: S. Francis) Youths got to meet the star (Source: S. Francis)
J.J. Wilcox (Source: S. Francis) J.J. Wilcox (Source: S. Francis)
The race was dedicated to Wilcox's mother (Source: S. Francis) The race was dedicated to Wilcox's mother (Source: S. Francis)
CAIRO, GA (WALB) -

Pro football star J.J. Wilcox took part in the Cairo Boys and Girls Club's 5K race Saturday morning.

Many runners showed up to participate.

Everyone in attendance got a chance to meet the famous football player. Some even walked away with autographed items.

On Friday, Wilcox visited the Boys and Girls Club and spoke to the children there.

Wilcox dedicated the race in memory of his late mother.

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved.

    •   
