Sasser Flea Market hosts concert for increased support

Preparations went on for a big show in Sasser Saturday, but concert organizers say it could be their last. The owners of the Sasser Flea Market have held live shows with some big names for more than a decade.

Dwindling support has made owners question whether they'll continue investing in the concerts.

Clarence Carter, the famous soul singer, will be center stage at the Sasser Flea Market in Terrell County on Saturday.

Concert organizers invested their money to revive a once popular concert series, hoping the community would support their efforts to bring big events to their small town.

"And, to start they were very productive and we had large crowds," said owner Dee West.

According to Dee and Jim West, owners of the Flea Market, a faltering economy, and a lack of support from some in the community hurt attendance.

"We are hoping Terrell County is going to move forward and have some positive changes and I've even offered the Terrell County people a $5 per ticket discount hoping all the Terrell County people will support us," said Dee West.

A big turnout for Clarence Carter could mean a big turn around for the Sasser Flea Market.

"And we have sold a lot of tix in advance so that is an excellent sign," said Dee West.

Even if the event is a flop, doors will open bright and early.

"The Flea Market will continue on as it is and I will have to work until I am 123 years old before I retire," said Dee West.

Gates at the Sasser Flea Market will open at 6 a.m. You can bring your coolers.

Presale tickets are $20, and $30 at the door. The Sasser Flea Market is nine miles west of Albany Mall on Highway 82/520.

If you need any more information on the event, please call 229-698-4578 or 229-894-4612.

