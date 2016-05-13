Hahira alcohol sales approved - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Hahira alcohol sales approved

HAHIRA, GA (WALB) -

Hahira city council voted unanimously to amend its alcohol ordinance. 

The amendment allows restaurants on Main Street to sell single-servings of alcohol. 

The Merchants Association says they think this change will help bring in more businesses to downtown.

They say more business will  increase foot-traffic through the shops and expand their customer base. 

