Awareness needed for animals in hot cars

Leaving your pet in a car on a warm day, even for a short period of time, can be deadly.

By not keeping the engine and air conditioning running while your car is parked, the temperature inside shoots up quickly for animals.

"They think I'm just going to run in the store and they will be OK, within a matter of thirty minutes on a seventy degree day, that car can be over a hundred degrees. 100 degrees! And, having the windows down is very little help," said Martha Ann Cole.

With current temperatures soaring to near 90 degrees, the interior of your car can be 30 degrees hotter.

That heat can be deadly for a dog left inside a parked car.

In half an hour, temperatures can climb up to 120 degrees.

Even during a short trip for just 10 minutes, the temperature inside your car can get high enough to damage your pet's internal organs.

If your pet is exposed to high temperatures, heavy panting, glazed eyes, and a rapid pulse are some signs to tell if they have heat stress. If your pet is going through any these symptoms, gradually cool them down by applying cool water all over their body.

Place cool wet towels over the back of the neck do not force your pet to drink.

Pet experts say to never leave your animal in a car. It's better to leave them at home.

