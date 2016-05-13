Dawson molestation trial continues

The former girlfriend of a Dawson man sentenced to life in prison for molesting a boy and a girl was back in court this week.

Takieya Johnson admitted she had adult pornography on her phone.

That's not illegal, but it was a violation of her 20 year probation for child molestation.

She was the girlfriend of Milton Johnson, who is now serving multiple life sentences for molesting two children.

In exchange for her testimony during his trial in February, Takieya Johnson was given probation.

A Superior Court Judge ruled to continue her probation terms.

