Murals show Nashville's patriotism

Patriotic paintings are popping up all over Nashville this week.



Many buildings throughout the town will have their windows painted. It's all to pay tribute to fallen heroes for Memorial Day.



Local business owners say the paintings are pretty to look at, but serve an even bigger purpose.

"It just sends the message that people do care and they don't always get the attention that they deserve, but it just send the message that you care, you're interested, and you want what's best for them," said Guy Martin, Business Owner.



The city funded the window paintings through a Vibrant Community Grant.

