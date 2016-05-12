AMA provides 'Senior Moment' - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

AMA provides 'Senior Moment'

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

South Georgia senior citizens enjoyed a morning of fine art and friendship.

Every second Thursday, the Albany Museum of Art hosts its "Senior Moment" event.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their friends, enjoy complimentary coffee, and meet new people as they view the artwork.

“We want to bring them back into museums because their knowledge and their presence is valuable here. I enjoy talking with our elderly community because they have stories,” said Katie Dillard  Interim Curator of Collections & Exhibitions

The next "Senior Moment" event will be held on June 9th.

