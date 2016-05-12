Lee County man charged with animal cruelty

This dog was found chained up at a home in Smithville, weighing in at only 17 lbs. (Source: WALB)

Workers at the shelter said that he should weigh at least 30 pounds. (Source: WALB)

A Lee County man is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after two dogs were found dead on his property, and a third dog starved.

The lone surviving dog is in the care of the Lee County Animal Shelter.

32-year-old Thomas Jones, Jr. of Smithville is charged with 3 counts cruelty and neglect and two counts removal of a dead animal, all county ordinances.

A concerned citizen contacted animal control Monday afternoon about seeing a dead dog and another dog chained up at Jones' home on Muchaloochee Street.

Jones is scheduled to go before a Magistrate Court Judge next month, who will determine if the surviving dog can be adopted or will be returned to Jones.

A spokesperson from the Lee County Animal Shelter says that the dog has gained a few pounds and is expected to fully recover.

The animal is believed to be a labrador and bulldog mix, about one-years-old.

