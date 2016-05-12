Tifton aims to capture second world reading title

A muralist is also in Tifton this week painting walls to promote reading out loud. (Source: WALB)

The people behind the goal of making Tifton the Reading Capital of the World have more ambitious plans for the city.

The Tift County Foundation for Educational Excellence is making a push to encourage reading out loud.

Executive Director Mike Brumby says he's talking with schools and community organizations to meet criteria to grab the world title for that as well.

Brumby says the success of the world reading capital campaign shows the town is up for the challenge.

"It was jammed. We had international news coverage. We had a great time and we feel like we earned the title. We love challenges," said Brumby.

A muralist is also in Tifton this week painting walls to promote reading out loud.

