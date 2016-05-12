Tift Regional celebrates 75 years

Medicine has changed greatly as Tift Regional turns 75, and employees at Tift Regional Health Systems are celebrating the medical network's long history.



The sounds of a hospital change over time, What was once recorded on paper, is computerized today,



Sarah Thompson has worked at what is now Tift Regional Health Systems for fifty years, and she says the advances she's seen prove the hospital is in good health. "I didn't lay the first brick, but I laid the second brick and continued on because we never complete a project without another one on the drawing board and starting up a new project."



The 35 bed Tift County Hospital opened its doors seventy-five years ago. Since then, Employees say demand has transformed the single facility into a network of medical centers that serve Tift and eleven surrounding counties.



"What that's done for us as a system is afforded us the opportunity to expand the services to a much broader market and offer more regional specific services that we probably wouldn't have been able to do had we only been in the Tift County Service area," said Chief Operating Officer Christopher Dorman.

He says the organization is still evolving, and includes a multi-million dollar investment to expand cancer services. It's a center that focuses on fighting the disease is getting a four thousand square foot expansion, and new equipment.



"People are diagnosed with some very scary diseases every day. For those folks to have to leave their homes and their families and loved-ones have to leave to go to support their families. It's just awful. We need to find ways to bring those services closer to home," Dorman said.



With all that changes these halls have seen, Thompson says one thing always stays the same; a stable group of leaders willing to adapt to patient needs.

"I think this stability gives our hospital the foundation that enables us to continue into the future."



