Most Wanted: Mykenzic Phillips

Fitzgerald Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspected burglar, who they say was caught on camera.

Mykenzic Phillips, 19, is accused of breaking into a home, and stealing several firearms, along with other items.

He is considered armed and dangerous, and police want those guns off the streets.

Phillips has ties to Ben Hill and Wilcox Counties.

If you know where he is please contact Det. Sgt. James Tilley with the Fitzgerald Police Dept. at 229-426-5000 or Ben-Hill County 911 center at 229-426-5127.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.