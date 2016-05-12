WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (5/11/16): Irwin Co.'s Jankiewicz twins build dynasty

The Irwin County Lady Indians have left their mark on the state tennis scene, winning their third straight Class A-Public state title last week.

A big part of the success: the team of Jayden and Jordyn Jankiewicz

"We just kept winning and winning, and then we looked up and we're in the title game," laughs Jordyn.

"When we actually win it, we're like we are pretty good," adds Jayden.

The senior twin sisters have been the Lady Indians' number one doubles pair since their freshman year, and have been dominant doing it.

In their careers, the duo never lost to a Class A-Public opponent.

The two say it's not their similarities that made them so good, but their differences.

"I think if we were too much alike, we'd butt heads," says Jayden.

"We've learned to work together a lot better," says Jordyn. "It's made us grow. I know just picking her up helps us as a whole."

"They're just a different breed. They gel well. They're not exactly the same," says Irwin Co. head tennis coach Luke Roberts. "Yin and yang, you know? Peanut butter and jelly. They go together great."

Not only are the two dominating the tennis court, they're also leading the way in the classroom. They rank 1st and 2nd in the class of 2016, though they aren't sure who is ahead.

"That puts a little clash in it as well," admits Jayden

With their tennis careers closing with championships, Jayden and Jordyn know they went out their way: together as sisters.

