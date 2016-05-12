Cavaliers still taking GCAA Tourney seriously

As GCAA regular season champs, the Darton State Cavaliers know they already own a spot in next week's district tournament.

The Cavs are the top seed and host of this week's GCAA Tournament, but their own results don't mean much this week.

But head coach Scot Hemmings isn't letting his guys treat it like a week off.

"We're going to play tomorrow to win the first game. We're going to throw [Jeremy] Beasley at them and see if we can stay in the winner's bracket," Hemmings says. "We're definitely not going to go out and pace ourselves, or get into coast mode. We're going to go out and get in win mode to try and build some momentum to beat a good Walter State team next week."

The Cavaliers open the GCAA Tourney Thursday at noon when they battle Georgia Highlands.

