ABAC's season ends on Day 1 of GCAA Tourney

The ABAC Stallions dropped a pair of games on Day 1 of the GCAA Tournament Wednesday, ending their season.
The Stallions lost 8-2 to East Georgia State in their first game, then dropped a 10-2 decision to Gordon State in an elimination game.
ABAC finishes the season with a 26-31 record.
