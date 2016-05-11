ABAC's season ends on Day 1 of GCAA Tourney - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ABAC's season ends on Day 1 of GCAA Tourney

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The ABAC Stallions dropped a pair of games on Day 1 of the GCAA Tournament Wednesday, ending their season.

The Stallions lost 8-2 to East Georgia State in their first game, then dropped a 10-2 decision to Gordon State in an elimination game.

ABAC finishes the season with a 26-31 record.

