Albany artists honor Prince

South Georgia artists used their skills to pay tribute to Prince Wednesday night.

The Albany Area Arts Council hosted the Prince Tribute Paint and Music Listening Party that was presented by the Renaissance Art Cafe. It was the second class organizers set up since Prince's death because the first one was so successful.

Organizer Femi Anderson said, "I'm a music lover and anybody that knows me knows I love music. When he passed it just seems appropriate to do something in his honor, and I know I had a lot of Prince fans who loved him as well as they liked to paint. So I decided to put the two together."

Anderson says she's already getting requests for another Prince party.

