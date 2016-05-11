Information released after autopsy on man found in Flint River

Investigators are now waiting for toxicology results. (Source: WALB)

Authorities are still investigating after an autopsy on Michael Backey did not confirm a cause of death. (Source: Family)

More information has been released on the investigation into a man who drove his truck into the Flint River.

It's still unclear how Michael Backey died.

Coroner Michael Fowler told WALB that an autopsy on Wednesday did not determine the cause of death.

Backey's body was found Monday night about a mile and a half downstream from the Marine Canal boat ramp where his truck went in the water on Friday.

