Students learn about agriculture at Tifton UGA campus

UGA soil scientist Glen Harris said that it's important to get kids into farming while they're young. (Source: WALB)

Third graders got a lesson in agriculture on Wednesday. (Source: WALB)

Researchers at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus spent Wednesday handing down farming knowledge to the next generation.

More than five hundred third graders from across Southwest Georgia learned about agriculture through interactive stations.

Each focused on different topics ranging from fire prevention to renewable energy.

"it's never too early to get the kids thinking. I hope a lot see this and end up going into agriculture," said Harris.

The third graders will return in the fall to experience the harvest season.

