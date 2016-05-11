ABAC Police Chief makes changes

A new Police Chief is making some changes at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Frank Strickland was promoted to the position from Interim Chief in March.

He took over when Bryan Golden left the job after making remarks equating sexual assaults on campus with personal guilt, rather than criminal activity.

Strickland said his 15 person squad is holding 'Coffee with a Cop' events to reach out to students.

They're also rolling out an app called LiveSafe to help students contact police easier.

"It's got some nice things in it for the students, their safety and being able to report," Strickland said. "We can follow as they are traveling throughout campus, or even if they're on their way home. Their parents can monitor the app and see where they are."

Strickland said the app will be available for students during the summer semester.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.