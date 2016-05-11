Lockette to retire from NFL Thursday

WALB Sports has confirmed Ricardo Lockette will retire from the NFL at a Thursday press conference.

The Albany native suffered a serious neck injury during the 2015 season. He says that injury is "50%" of his retirement decision. ESPN's Ed Werder reported Wednesday night Lockette is unable to turn his head after that injury, forcing him to retire.

Lockette tells WALB he made the decision to retire on Wednesday.

The Monroe High School alum played four seasons in the league for three different teams. The height of his success came with the Seattle Seahawks, where he made two Super Bowl appearances and won Super Bowl XLVIII.

Lockette retires with 22 career receptions for 451 yards and four touchdowns, including four career Super Bowl receptions.

The Seahawks have scheduled Lockette's press conference for 1:00 p.m. Pacific time

