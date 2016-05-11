ASU/Darton Economic Impact Study

Students still hard at work at DSC over the summer (Source: WALB)

Leaders at the new Albany State University say they believe the school's economic impact will be greater than the current combined impact of ASU and Darton.

A new study by the University System shows an annual impact of hundreds of millions of dollars.

According to the study, Darton State College and Albany State University contributed to nearly 300 million dollars to the local economy in the last fiscal year.

The study took into account how many people were employed at each school, personal services, student spending and operating expenses.

The study does not predict what the impact will be once the schools combine, but school officials are optimistic it will continue to grow.

"We definitely will do more, because I think what we are doing is we are taking the best of both institutions. There's a lot of great things going on at both, and building those programs to be even bigger and better," said Interim-Chief Advancement Officer Cynthia George.

The two institutions continue to work through the consolidation process that is expected to be finalized in January.

