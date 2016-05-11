Humane Society raising funds for Grace

An extremely malnourished dog was found in Lowndes County a few days ago in the Sam's Club parking lot.

When the Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County picked up the dog, Grace, she weighed less than 40 pounds. Veterinarian Dr. Creamer with Baytree Animal Hospital says she was also fighting against heart-worms.

Since then Grace has gained a little over 5 pounds and now the humane society is asking the public for help.

Grace can't go into the shelter for adoption until she's healthy. While she is getting better, her treatment comes with expensive vet bills.

"She's really doing great. It's so fulfilling to know that she's going to be someone's forever companion when we get finished and when we find her a home," says Jan McMullen with the humane society.

If you would like to help Grace on her road to recovery you can donate here or call Baytree Animal Hospital at (229) 244-5052.

