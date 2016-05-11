Monroe High nominated for "Best High School"

Senior Stephanie Barrance is very excited that her school has been nominated. (Source: WALB)

Monroe High School is nominated for the Best High School Award for Steve Harvey's Neighborhood Awards! (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia high school has a chance to receive a special award, but they need your help.

Monroe High School in Albany is nominated for Steve Harvey's neighborhood awards under the best high school category.

The school was anonymously nominated, and only found out this morning they were in the running for the award.“For this high school that has been here for so many years, and has made such a positive impact in our community, it means so much," said Vinson Davis, Principal for Monroe High School.

“We have the community behind us, we need your vote, we want your vote, we deserve your vote, so vote," said Stephanie Barrance, a senior at MHS.

Nominating ends at 6:00 PM. If you want to vote for Monroe, you can at this link.

Good luck Monroe!

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.