Pilcher resigns as Berrien head football coach

Berrien head football coach Ed Pilcher has resigned, WALB Sports has learned.

"It's been a good 44 years," Pilcher told WALB over the phone. "I never worked a day in my life."

Pilcher is stepping down for health reasons, and says this is likely his retirement as a head coach.

"My head coaching days are over," he laughs. "I'm going to take care of this health issue, and then maybe jump back into coaching as an assistant or middle school coach."

Former Lowndes assistant Bill Cribb has taken over the team on an interim basis, and will be the Rebels head coach for the 2016 season.

Pilcher spent 30 years as a head coach in south Georgia, beginning with Early County in 1986. Over the next three decades, he led the Bobcats, Thomas County Central, Bainbridge, and Berrien.

He's most known for his time with TCC.

From 1991 to 2007, Pilcher won 169 games with the Yellow Jackets and led the program to five state titles.

"I'm going to miss a lot of stuff about being a head coach," Pilcher says. "I'm going to miss doing game preps with the assistants. I'm going to miss all these youngins, working with them in weight room and being on the sidelines Friday night."

Pilcher says he hopes his health issues would've cleared up by spring practice, which the Rebels started Monday. But he says it's going to take a little more time than originally thought.

But he adds stepping away is not a bad thing. Pilcher says he's excited to chase some items on his bucket list once his health clears up.

"I've never been to an Alabama football game in Tuscaloosa," he laughs. "I've been to Athens, Tallahassee, all over. But I've never seen the Tide at home. Maybe I'll go do that, or go see Alabama play Tennessee in Knoxville."

According to the Georgia High School Football Historians, Pilcher is the 26th winningest coach in Georgia history with a 250-116-1 record all-time.

