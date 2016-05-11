Home schooled students make a trek to RiverQuarium

Home schoolers sometimes miss out on field trips. But an online school made sure its students enjoyed an educational trip today.



Nearly 80 Kindergarten through 12th grade students with the Georgia Cyber Academy toured the Flint RiverQuarium Wednesday afternoon.



The field trip gave them a chance to see their text books come to life and gave them an opportunity to spend time with classmates they normally don't get to see.

"It's really important to know that there's more than just the online aspect of our learning. We can get out in our communities and have learning events. Our students can be with their peers. It's also a time to let our community know about our school," Georgia Cyber Academy Parent/Teacher Holly Boyd.



The online academy sponsors several field trips each school year.



Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.