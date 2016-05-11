Darton St.'s Cable, Hemmings earn GCAA awards

The GCAA released the 2016 conference awards Wednesday afternoon, and the Darton State Cavaliers have swept the year-end honors.

Cavaliers sophomore catcher John Cable is the GCAA Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, while Darton's Scot Hemmings is the conference Coach of the Year.

Cable was 5th in the league with a .396 batting average and tied for 4th with 72 hits. He added six home runs and 56 RBI, all while committing no errors and allowing just four passed balls in 51 games behind the plate.

The sophomore from Roswell signed with the University of New Orleans before the season.

The awards and all-region teams were selected by the GCAA coaches.

GCAA All-Region Teams:

First Team:

OF: Cameron Coffey (South GA St.), Michael Warren (Andrew), Caleb Slaughter (ABAC)

INF: Jordan Howard (Gordon St.), Jacob Olson (West GA Tech), Denzell Gowdy (Darton St.), Michael Huggins (Darton St.)

C: John Cable (Darton St.)

DH: Aubrey McCarty (Gordon St.)

P: Cayden Hatcher (South GA St.), Jeremy Beasley (Darton St.)

Closer: William Griffin (GA Highlands)

Second Team:

OF: Landon Crowder (Darton St.), Kendall Herron (Darton St.), Anthony Young (Andrew)

INF: Mikal Flores (South GA St.), Tony Salvaggio (East GA St.), Blake Jackson (ABAC), Andrew Claxton (East GA St.)

C: Aaron Gonzalez (West GA Tech)

DH: Matt Harman (Darton St.)

P: Rabon Martin (Darton St.), Payton Phillips (East GA St.)

Closer: Austin Guest (ABAC)

Gold Glove Team:

C: John Cable (Darton St.)

1B: Tyler Morris (Darton St.)

2B: Chase Hinson (South GA St.)

SS: Andrew Claxton (East GA St.)

3B: Tony Salvaggio (East GA St.)

OF: Michael Warren (Andrew), Anthony Young (Andrew), Kendall Herron (Darton St.)

P: Rabon Martin (Darton St.)