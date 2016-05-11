Warming temperatures increase concern for children left in cars - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Warming temperatures increase concern for children left in cars

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Officials are reminding parents to look before they lock to avoid leaving a child locked in the car. (Source: WALB) Officials are reminding parents to look before they lock to avoid leaving a child locked in the car. (Source: WALB)
Leaving a purse or cell phone in the back seat can serve as a reminder to check the backseat. (Source: WALB) Leaving a purse or cell phone in the back seat can serve as a reminder to check the backseat. (Source: WALB)
Janis Pelham (Source: WALB) Janis Pelham (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

As temperatures across south Georgia rise, health officials are reminding parents of the dangers of leaving children unattended in cars.

In just a few minutes, the temperature inside of a vehicle on a hot day can easily reach triple digits.

For grandmother Janis Pelham, leaving her grandchildren Taylor and Ariel inside of the car is unthinkable.

"I just can't fathom the idea of someone leaving their child in the car," Pelham said.

But it's a tragedy the numbers show happens quite often. According to kidsandcars.org, 29 children in Georgia have died after being left in a hot car since 1995. That makes the state number 5 in the nation for child hot car deaths.

Nationwide, the organization estimates 38 children on average die every year in hot cars.

"We all lead busy lives, so it's important with all the things we have to do, to remember the most important things in our lives and that's our children," said District Deputy Health Director Brenda Greene.

Health officials recommend leaving your briefcase, purse, or even a shoe in the backseat can serve as a reminder that will prevent another heatstroke tragedy.

"So anything that you can do to remind yourself that you have precious cargo in the car with you that you need to get out is important to do," Greene said.

For Pelham, that's advice she takes to heart.

"Just always check, always check. Or even put a sticky tab up there on the window that says check the kids," she said.

For more prevention and safety tips, visit kidsandcars.org.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly