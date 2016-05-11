DNA links Albany rapist to another sexual assault

A convicted Dougherty County rapist is back in jail in Indiana accused of committing the same crime there.

Shawn Parker was arrested over the weekend in Goshen, Indiana and charged with rape and kidnapping.

Police say Parker forced a woman into his car and sexually assaulted her at an abandoned house last July, The Elkhart Truth reported.

He had been working as a contractor at the home of the victim’s friend, the Truth reported.

The article states that DNA samples led police to Parker who remains jailed.

Parker was convicted on a 1998 rape charge in Albany that led to a sentence of 15 years in prison.

He was released in 2013.

Parker was labeled as a sexually violent predator on the Indiana Sex Offender registry.

He is being held in the Elkhart County Jail.

