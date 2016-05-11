Berrien's season ends in Elite Eight

Berrien fought hard Tuesday, but the Rebels' season ended in the Class AA state quarterfinals.
Wesleyan swept the Rebels in Nashville Tuesday, winning Game 1, 8-1, and Game 2, 5-4 in eight innings.
Game 1 was all Wolves. Wesleyan jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the 2nd and never lost it.
Game 2 was much different. The Rebels scored in the 7th to tie the ballgame at 4, and send it to extras.
In the 8th, an RBI single with a runner on third gave the Wolves the 5-4 win and sweep the Rebels.
