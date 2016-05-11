Tiftarea's Vickers signs with ABAC

One of south Georgia's best high school pitchers is taking his game to the college level, and he's not straying far from home to do it.

Tiftarea's Bo Vickers will begin his college career just down Highway 41 at ABAC after signing his letter of intent Tuesday afternoon.

The three-time All-Region pitcher holds three career records at Tiftarea, including innings pitched, strikeouts, and wins.

Vickers says he knows what it took to get him to this point, and what he must do to stay there.

"I just want to be able to contribute to my team and help them in whatever way possible," he says. "I don't know what kind of player they're getting talent-wise, but I know they're getting a hard worker."

"Bo is an extraordinary worker. He's just a guy who comes to work everyday and competes," Tiftarea head coach Brad Porter says. "He allows coaches to push him and to make him better. He understands that work makes you better."

