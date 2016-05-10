Chehaw hosting 'Happy Trails for Wagging Tails' event

It's holding its first ever fundraiser on Saturday. (Source: WALB)

The Lee County Animal Shelter is trying to raise money to help pay for spaying and neutering animals. (Source: WALB)

One South Georgia county is not only growing in human population, but also in animals too.

The Lee County Animal Shelter is holding its first ever fundraiser on Saturday.

They need money to help pay for spaying and neutering animals.

"Summertime comes up, that is when most animals are turned in and that's when people want to go on vacation so they turn in animals. We have a lot of strays, we even have found horses, so what a thing to do to use horse rides as a thing to raise money," said Lee County Co-Manager Mike Sistrunk.

People can bring their horses for a two and a half hour trail ride around Chehaw Park Saturday.

There will be a lunch, followed by an afternoon ride.

They will have an auction during the lunch, with lots of great prizes donated from vendors across the metro Albany area.

For more information on this event, visit the Chehaw Facebook page here.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.