2 dogs found dead, another starving at Smithville home

Two dogs were found dead and another starving, at a Smithville house.

The surviving dog was taken into the care of the Lee County Animal Shelter Tuesday night.

Animal Control officials said that they received a call from a concerned citizen Monday evening about a dead dog, and another chained up, at a Smithville home.

Officers found two dead dogs, and another one, weighing only 17 pounds. Workers at the shelter said that he should weigh at least 30 pounds.

The case is under investigation.

Currently, the name of the homeowner is unknown and it is not clear if charges will be filed.

