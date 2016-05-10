Parents urged to remember Ga. law and car seat safety

The only exception is if a child under the age of eight is four-feet nine-inches or taller. (Source: WALB)

The death of an Albany second grader who was ejected from a car on his morning commute to school serves as a reminder of the importance of properly buckling children every time they get in a car.

Georgia law requires that all children under the age of 8 be buckled into a car seat or booster seat.

"A lot of people out there I have personally stopped have thought a child over 40 pounds can get out of a car seat, that is not true," said Sgt. Dana Harange with GSP Post 40.

The only exception is if a child under the age of eight is four-feet nine-inches or taller.

If you aren't sure if your child's seat is safely secured, there are places where you can get it checked. You can find locations near you by visiting this website,