Artist paints murals to promote reading

An artist who has painted murals across the country stopped in Tifton to leave her mark.

Gale Hinton's latest work is on the walls at the Tifton Housing Authority's Community Center.

Hinton is also creating art at the Quailwood Animal Hospital and the United Way.

The Tift County Foundation for Educational Excellence partnered up with the muralist to promote reading through her images.

Hinton said she follows advice from her mother while painting.

"Pretend it's the only time you have to do it," Hinton said. "It's the last mural I'll ever paint. It's the first mural I've ever painted. I don't think too much about what's going to happen next."

Hinton said she has painted more than 30,000 murals in the last 50 years.

