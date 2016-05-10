SGMC to give free skin cancer screenings

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta is aiming to raise awareness.

They are offering 250 free skin cancer screenings Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 14.

The free screenings have filled up, but SGMC staff still encourages the community to come out.

Dermatologists and other professionals will be on-site to talk about how to protect your skin.

We're always outside, and you just never know, so you definitely just want to take that extra precaution. It's important to always be proactive about your health," says Community Health Coordinator Courtney Orr.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.