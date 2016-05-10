School remembers 2nd grader killed in crash

A week after an Albany second grader was ejected from a car on his morning commute to school, his classmates remember him with a balloon launch.



8-year-old Jamaree Lewis, described by teachers today as "kind to his classmates" and a determined student who loved to read his Accelerated Reader books, was killed in a two vehicle wreck.



Nichelle Hightower, Jamaree's teacher said, "He was very energetic, outgoing, a hard-worker, and you would say he was the joker of the class."



On May 2nd, on Highway 82 in Terrell County, Jamaree's grandmother lost control of the car as she was taking her grandson to school at Sherwood Acres Elementary. Jamaree, who was unbuckled, was ejected from the vehicle and died.



Lily Barrios, whose daughter was in Jamaree's class told us her daughter, "She is sad, she says he is in heaven now."



Barrios says she makes sure all six of her children, age 14 months to 14 years old, are buckled up before she drives. "Every time. Every time, it's very important," she said.



Jamaree's grandmother, recovering from her injuries, joined her grandson's class for the memorial.



Teachers say the students met with counselors and made sympathy cards.



Nichelle Hightower said, "Overall, the students have done a wonderful job dealing with Jamaree's death. I'm fine, I'm better, especially after the balloon release, (I am) starting the healing process."



The sky filled with red balloons, beautifully remembering a sweet boy who loved his school and his friends.



"Everything is said and done, he has been buried, so releasing the balloons in honor of him is just allowing him to rest in heaven, in peace, in peace," Hightower said.

