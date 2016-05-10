Rebels confident before Elite Eight series

The Berrien Rebels have been here before.

The Elite Eight is nothing new for this program, and the Rebs hope to continue their run to a state title this week.

Berrien hosts Class AA power Wesleyan in a best-of-three series beginning Tuesday.

"We're real relaxed. We're trying to not stress too much," says senior CF Calob Rowland. "We all know that we're playing a private school, but we're not stressing about it. We just want to go out there and do what we normally do."

The Wolves are ranked #1 in some Class AA polls, but don't expect that to intimidate the Rebels.

"I feel like we can play with them," says Berrien head coach Doug Nix. "I feel like we're pretty evenly matched. I think it's just going to come down to execution and who can make the fewest mistakes."

It will be a war of strengths.

Wesleyan has lost just one road this season. while Berrien is 13-2 at Dr. Frank Carter Field in 2016.

Something has to give, and the Rebels believe it will be the power of "The Doc" that earns them a spot in the Final Four,

"It's our home. This is where we love to play," says Rowland. "We don't ever want to lose in front of our home crowd."

"They believe in this place. We've had a lot of success at home," says Nix. "I think it'll help us being at home."

The Rebels welcome the Wolves to Nashville for a doubleheader Tuesday, with first pitch at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.