GCAA Baseball Tournament begins Wednesday

The top six teams in the GCAA will battle it out for the conference baseball crown beginning Wednesday.

Darton State is the league's regular season champs, and will be the top seed in this year's tournament. The Cavaliers will play the winner of Gordon State and Georgia Highlands Thursday afternoon.

ABAC finished third in the league, and will be the three seed. The Stallions open play Wednesday afternoon against East Georgia.

All games will be played at Darton State's Cavalier Field.

For more information on the tournament, including matchups and game times, go to http://www.thegcaa.com/tournament/2015-2016/1516gcaabrackets.

