MADD recognizes Valdosta GSP Post 31

Georgia State Patrol officers in Valdosta meant business when they said they're cracking down on drunk driving.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving recognized Post 31 in Valdosta as Post of the year.

They arrested more than 350 people for impaired driving last year.

"My troopers are some of the hardest working in the state. They're self motivated to find impaired drivers and they're dedicated to making the roads safe for everyone," said Post 31 Commander Sgt. Jeromy Roberts.

The last time GSP in Valdosta won the award was in 2011.

