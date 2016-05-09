Flint Riverkeeper among group demanding regulatory change

The Flint Riverkeeper is part of the coalition (Source:WALB)

The Georgia Water Coalition is speaking out on who Governor Nathan Deal should appoint as Environmental Protection Director.

Judson Turner is stepping down from that role on June 1, 2016.

Flint Riverkeeper is a member of the coalition.

Board President David Dixon said Deal's administration has let down the organization when it comes to aquafer protection.

Dixon said a lack of legislation to ensure buffers protect the Flint River has also been an issue.

"We wanted to reach out to the governor to request that he help us and give us a new director that will work with us," Dixon said. "Right now, we don't feel like we have protection from the Environmental Protection Director."

Dixon said members of the coalition have contacted the governor.