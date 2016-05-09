Live music and food brings folks downtown

You can enjoy live music, fresh air, and local restaurants during your lunch break in Valdosta this week.

Downtown Valdosta is hosting its annual Brown Bag Lunch concert series.

A different band will play on the courthouse lawn each day this week during lunch hours.

Citizens are invited to listen to the music while they eat lunch. Guests can bring lunch from home or buy from local downtown vendors.

Businesses say it's a fun way to get people walking around the downtown area.

"People come out, hear the music, then we hope walk around, go to the shops, different restaurants," says owner of Jesse's Restaurant and Catering Mikki Hudson, "It just helps bring people down. That's what it's for."

The event will take place May 9-13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

