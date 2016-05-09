Mosquito control underway in Dougherty County

Mathis and his team routinely check ponds and lakes across the county for mosquito larva. (Source: WALB)

As fears over the Zika virus grow, officials are urging residents to protect themselves this season against mosquitoes.

Environmental control manager Donell Mathis says the department has been doing what it can to keep the mosquito population under control. They've been taking samples of larva in areas of standing water across the county, and dropping in growth regulators called briquettes that can control mosquitoes for several months. Trucks have also been spraying areas of concern in the county.

Mathis says the department has received several complaints over the past few weeks of mosquitoes, but he adds it's up to the community to also do their part.

"There's some things that they need to do as well as what we need to do and protect yourself," Mathis said. "Because we can't do it all."

Mathis recommends using an insect repellent that contains DEET as well as avoiding outdoor activities during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

He also encourages residents to remove any areas of standing water in their yards. He says small kiddie pools and wheelbarrows tend to be a problem in Dougherty County, but anything that holds water can provide a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

