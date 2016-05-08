May celebrated as Mental Health Month

Young people of all ages are participating (Source: WALB)

The organizations look to build leaders through many activities (Source: WALB)

People are also participating on social media (Source: WALB)

Multiple southwest GA organizations are taking part in Mental Health Month (Source: WALB)

A number of organizations in southwest Georgia are celebrating Mental Health Month this May.

The theme of the year's celebration is 'Life with a Mental Illness'.

People are participating on social media by sharing their experiences with the hashtag 'mental illness feels like'.

The goal is to give kids valuable resources and a different perspective on mental health.

"No stereotypes. We're letting them know we are talking about recovery and resiliency," said program manager Marlon Jones.

Jones says Aspire works to build leaders through different activities, including employment skills and art.

All young people are welcome to the upcoming events.

