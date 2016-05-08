Flint RiverQuarium celebrates mothers

Exhibits featured alligators and many more (Source: WALB)

Mother's day is about more than just people though. The Flint RiverQuarium celebrated mothers of all species Sunday.

The museum offered free admission to mothers if they were accompanied by a child.

Those who came to check out the exhibits could also take a look at a number of animal moms.

Employees say alligators stand out as good parents.

"Once they incubate, the mother will still hang out around the nest to protect the small ones because they are subject to a lot of different predators," said Executive Director Tommy Gregors.

Gregors says a mother alligator also adjusts its surroundings to give their babies the best birthing environment.

