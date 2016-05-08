Business stays open for first time on Mother's Day

A business stayed open for the first time on the holiday (Source: WALB)

Taking mom out for a meal has become a widely practiced tradition of Mother's Day. An Albany business cashed in on the holiday for the very first time.

On Sunday, waiters at Newman's Bar and Grill don't typically move as swiftly, and the cooks don't have as much on their plates. That's because they're normally closed.

The restaurant decided to stay open for Mother's Day.

"Why not enjoy the people you love and be part of such a tight knit community. We see the smiles on everybody's faces. That makes it all worth it. Serve good food and have a good time," said General Manager Roxanna Hurst.

Families came to do just that.

Doris Anthony was with her daughter and in-laws for the occasion.

"I'm feeling blessed. I did breakfast for everybody this morning. So, I'm feeling blessed this morning to be together with my family for this Mother's Day," said Anthony.

The restaurant decided to serve their brunch menu for their first ever Mother's Day event.

Anthony says she had yet to make up her mind on what to get.

"No idea. I'm sure there will be something that I like," said Anthony.

Restaurant workers say it was successful. They saw a lot of moms that day and General Manager Roxanna Hurst, a mom herself, has a hunch why.

"Because mom doesn't want to cook. Because mom wants to eat good food, and we serve good food," said Hurst.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.