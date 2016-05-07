Racers run to fight stigma

Workers at Aspire Child and Adolescent Services were hoping to chase away the stigma of mental illness with a race on Saturday.

About 100 runners laced up for the Aspire to Shine fun run and 5K.

This was the first time the behavioral health outpatient group organized a race.

Social service technician Ryann Hancock says the goal is to start a community conversation.

"One in five kids are affected by mental health. There is a stigma around that. So, we're trying to get the community to reach out and help the kids to break the stigma. So, we can talk about it and help the kids," said C.A.R.E.S. technician Ryann Hancock.

Those at the event also played on inflatables and could pick up mental health resources.

