Free Comic Book Day brings in new faces

If you love comics, the first Saturday in May was your day. Comic shops across the world gave away free books.

An Albany store took the chance to use the event to attract new customers.

J.J. Wentzell is a regular at Comics and Cards in Albany.

Wentzell says he knows some of the people who come in, but that day he saw a lot of new faces.

"When I first came in there was a gaggle of preteen girls. It's kind of neat to see them getting into the comics," said Wentzell.

The reason some fresh customers stepped into the shop was for none other than Free Comic Book Day.

"It's a way for a lot of the comic companies like Marvel and DC to get series started. It gets a lot of people in the store for sales and things like that," said employee Wade Norton.

The global event has been going on for fifteen years.

Stores offer the free books, while prices for comics and cards are dropped.

As a fan of the books, Wentzell said the event plants the seeds that could eventually develop into a love for comic books.

"It's a good idea to get new blood into something. If you don't tend to it, it's like a garden. It just dies off," said Wentzell.

Wentzell hopes the event shows people the benefits of comics.

"You shouldn't demonize comics. There is a lot of good in them. Good writing and stuff. I enjoy them," said Wentzell.

Employees said they saw an increase in customers for the event. So, perhaps, Wentzell's wishes are coming true.

