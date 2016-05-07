Carvers come together to raise scholarship money - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Carvers come together to raise scholarship money

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Carvers revealed the artistic potential of some logs at a fundraiser earlier Saturday.

In addition to the sculpting contest, games, fair food, and a craft market raised money for the Richland American Legion Post.

Organizers say they decided to group their year-round fundraisers into the single big event.

Member Jim Boling said it helped the organization give back to the community.

"This is big because we can provide scholarships to our oratorical contest winners. We can do a lot of veteran's outreach. Plus, other Easter egg hunts, survivor's dinners throughout the year," said Boling.

Organizers say they raised around $3,000 at the day's halfway point.

