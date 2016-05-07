Indians aim for state tennis title sweep

The Irwin County Indians have built a perennial tennis powerhouse in Ocilla. They could cap off their state domination with a pair of championships Saturday.

Both the Indians' boys and girls tennis teams will play for Class A-Public state titles this weekend in Jonesboro.

The boys will battle region foe Telfair County, while the girls face Taylor County. For the Lady Indians, a win would give the program a third straight state championship.

Head coach Luke Roberts says these two teams have grown incredibly close, and to sweep the state championships would be a perfect end to the season.

"It's almost like they're not two separate teams. It's like they're just one big team," he says. "They all love each other and cheer for each other. It would be an awesome experience, and I want them to have that awesome experience."

Both teams play for state championships Saturday morning in Jonesboro.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.